Arrow Financial Corp Buys 384 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,418 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.2% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $15.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,281. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

