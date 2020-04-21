Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.16.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,743,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,748. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

