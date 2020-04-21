Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,797.15.

Booking stock traded down $69.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,342.22. The stock had a trading volume of 652,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,399. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,403.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,823.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

