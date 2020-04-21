Arrow Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after buying an additional 4,811,552 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,970,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,633,000 after acquiring an additional 938,608 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,177,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,729,000 after acquiring an additional 145,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,899,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,263,000 after acquiring an additional 142,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,126,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,562,754. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

