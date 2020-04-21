Arrow Financial Corp Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,062,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,040,000 after purchasing an additional 348,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,165. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.86.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

