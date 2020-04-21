Arrow Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

