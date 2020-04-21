Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.05 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

PAYX stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

