Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

IGSB stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.34. 2,585,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,553. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41.

