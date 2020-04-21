Arrow Financial Corp Has $139,000 Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,965,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,464,000 after purchasing an additional 205,796 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,733,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,735,000 after acquiring an additional 630,445 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,155,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $207,985,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,363,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,237 shares in the company, valued at $35,809,291.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,472. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.46.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.