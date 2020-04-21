Arrow Financial Corp Has $535,000 Stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDM. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 164,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. 212,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,489. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88.

