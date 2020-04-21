Arrow Financial Corp Has $607,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,042,010,000. State Street Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,090,000 after acquiring an additional 491,590 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,819,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,053,000 after acquiring an additional 234,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 144,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,187 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.88.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,935. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.44 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

