Arrow Financial Corp Has $829,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,018,898,000 after purchasing an additional 399,266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,919,000 after acquiring an additional 160,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,138,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,538,000 after acquiring an additional 137,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.45. 5,687,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,970. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

