Arrow Financial Corp Increases Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,997 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,774,428 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,432.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,185,000 after buying an additional 1,469,952 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $81,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $99,241,000 after buying an additional 940,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,031,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,868. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

