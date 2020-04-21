Arrow Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 199.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 688,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 433,330 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. 239,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,960. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

