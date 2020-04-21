Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,682 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,135,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 30.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $173.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.54.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,415 shares of company stock worth $54,051,064. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $433.83. 22,869,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,319,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.24. The company has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

