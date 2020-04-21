Arrow Financial Corp Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 74,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 47,308 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $798,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $3,531,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $183,146.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,020.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

GILD traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,925,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,371,488. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

