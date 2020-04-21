Arrow Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $3.70 on Tuesday, reaching $132.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,903. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.43 and its 200 day moving average is $166.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Langenberg & Company upgraded Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

