Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,346,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,049. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

