Arrow Financial Corp Sells 187 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.20. 6,596,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,523,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.14. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $139.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

