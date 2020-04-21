Arrow Financial Corp Sells 72 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.27.

SYK traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.91. 1,890,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.36. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

