Arrow Financial Corp Sells 841 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,695 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $12.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,733,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total value of $1,629,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $755,124.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,085,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,168,579.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,666 shares of company stock valued at $65,671,207 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

