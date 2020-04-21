Arrow Financial Corp Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $327,257,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,444 shares of company stock worth $7,825,613 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

