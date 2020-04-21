Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Releases Earnings Results

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 61.80 ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 61.20 ($0.81) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:ABF traded down GBX 120.50 ($1.59) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,865.50 ($24.54). 1,528,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,940. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,903.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,343.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,554 ($20.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, for a total transaction of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,125 ($41.11) to GBX 3,065 ($40.32) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,585.38 ($34.01).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.