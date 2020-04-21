Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCEL. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Shares of BCEL stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.08. 203,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,530. The company has a market capitalization of $421.05 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $92,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,194.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Atreca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Atreca in the third quarter worth $124,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Atreca by 117.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Atreca by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

