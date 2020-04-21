Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €47.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Baader Bank set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.06 ($54.72).

Shares of Aurubis stock traded down €0.60 ($0.70) on Monday, hitting €42.89 ($49.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.16. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a 52-week high of €58.00 ($67.44).

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Comments


