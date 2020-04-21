Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €47.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.06 ($54.72).

Shares of Aurubis stock traded down €0.60 ($0.70) on Monday, hitting €42.89 ($49.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.16. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a 52-week high of €58.00 ($67.44).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

