Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of AUTL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 116,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $372.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,258.87% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,656,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,195,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after buying an additional 492,976 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 238,150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 680,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 173,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

