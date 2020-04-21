Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. 390,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $359.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Bancorp had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 8,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 33,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 110,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,501,000 after buying an additional 127,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

