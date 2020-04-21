Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,679 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. 78,770,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,734,520. The stock has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

