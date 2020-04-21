Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of NOMD stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.60. 80,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,564. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 826.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $8,433,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

