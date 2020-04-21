Bay Rivers Group Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 1.1% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $162.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,682,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total transaction of $1,989,307.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,395.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $1,846,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,841 shares of company stock worth $65,113,742 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

