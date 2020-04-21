Bay Rivers Group Sells 277 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bay Rivers Group cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.5% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,067,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,456,387. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

