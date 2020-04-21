Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.83 ($75.38).

Shares of BMW traded down €2.81 ($3.27) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €48.56 ($56.47). The company had a trading volume of 1,857,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 12-month high of €78.19 ($90.92). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.37.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

