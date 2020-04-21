Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €111.70 ($129.88).

Shares of Bechtle stock traded down €2.00 ($2.33) on Monday, hitting €131.60 ($153.02). 121,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €113.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €118.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €79.35 ($92.27) and a 52 week high of €149.00 ($173.26). The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 32.42.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

