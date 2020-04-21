BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Lowered to $24.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRBR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of BRBR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,852. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $17,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,359,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,450,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.