Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €39.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHIA. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.90 ($39.42) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.59 ($50.69).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.