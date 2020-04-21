Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Citigroup

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $414.00.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO traded down $7.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $417.71. The company had a trading volume of 230,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $281.66 and a 52-week high of $439.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 156,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,330,000 after purchasing an additional 149,842 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 460,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,310,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,995,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.