BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 4,192 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,891. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average is $138.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Compass Point started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

