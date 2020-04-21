BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,868,000 after buying an additional 188,381 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Target by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $106.90. 4,518,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.61. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

