BLB&B Advisors LLC Makes New $13.88 Million Investment in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 172,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,883,000. Prologis accounts for 1.8% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,344,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

PLD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.00. 4,187,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.91. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.