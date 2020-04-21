BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 20,474 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,474 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,137,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,567,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,777. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.