Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Blonder Tongue Labs stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 8,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,927. Blonder Tongue Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.
About Blonder Tongue Labs
