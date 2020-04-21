BMO Capital Markets Boosts Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target to $83.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.53.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.