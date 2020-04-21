BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €23.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.78 ($50.91).

Shares of EPA BNP traded down €1.02 ($1.19) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €24.67 ($28.69). The stock had a trading volume of 6,244,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.97. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

