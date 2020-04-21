Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after buying an additional 576,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,950,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,094,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.61 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.11.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

