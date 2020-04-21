Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 1,517,100 shares. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Boston Beer stock opened at $413.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.06. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $265.90 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $451.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.46.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total value of $9,181,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,073 shares of company stock valued at $19,802,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

