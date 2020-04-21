BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in BP were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $5,562,210,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after buying an additional 409,260 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after buying an additional 1,084,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in BP by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after buying an additional 1,836,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,223,000 after buying an additional 612,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. 23,664,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,170,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.