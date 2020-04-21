Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.59. 22,198,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,242,418. The company has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.