Brokerages Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Capital Southwest reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities raised Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 251,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.65%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $200,165.00. Also, CEO Bowen S. Diehl purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,151.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,137 shares of company stock valued at $505,217. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 914,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at $3,732,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 161,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 40,493 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $3,147,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 95,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.