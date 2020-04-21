Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 171 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.74. 2,511,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,576 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

