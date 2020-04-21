Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $51.71. 2,505,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,782. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81.

